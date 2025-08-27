C koi l’art contemporain ? end and Tours 27 août 2025 16:00

Découvrez en famille l’exposition End and de Koen Taselaar. Un·e médiateur·trice propose une visite ludique, active et récréative à partager entre parents et enfants.

Durant la visite, l’enfant est sous la responsabilité de son accompagnateur·ice.

Jardin François 1er

Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

English :

Discover Koen Taselaar?s End and exhibition with the whole family. A mediator offers a fun, active and entertaining tour for parents and children to share.

During the visit, children are under the responsibility of their supervisor.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung End and von Koen Taselaar mit der ganzen Familie. Ein/e Vermittler/in bietet einen spielerischen, aktiven und erholsamen Besuch an, den Eltern und Kinder gemeinsam genießen können.

Das Kind ist während des Besuchs unter der Verantwortung seines Begleiters.

Italiano :

Scoprite la mostra End di Koen Taselaar in famiglia. Un mediatore offre una visita divertente, attiva e ricreativa per genitori e figli.

Durante la visita, i bambini sono sotto la responsabilità del loro responsabile.

Espanol :

Descubra el Fin y la exposición de Koen Taselaar en familia. Un mediador ofrece una visita divertida, activa y recreativa para padres e hijos.

Durante la visita, los niños están bajo la responsabilidad de su supervisor.

