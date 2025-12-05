Ça chouffe Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)

Ça chouffe Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) vendredi 12 décembre 2025.

Café communal Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Concours de la plus belle barbe de Noël.   .

Café communal Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 67 77 23 

