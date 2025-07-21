Ça va Jazzer… chez « Les Bains » Les Bains Marciac

Les Bains 34 Rue Joseph Abeilhé Marciac Gers

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-21 14:30:00

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-07-21

L’ArtMusicShop Les Bains se mobilise sur la durée du festival Jazz in Marciac pour vous proposer, un programme d’animations varié qui met à l’honneur la culture et le bien-être.

Ouvert de 14h30 à minuit tous les jours

PROGRAMME

✨ Boutique Café Terrasse 14h30 à minuit

✨ 3 concerts par jour 18h (scène bénévole JIM), 20h, 22H

✨ La Plage arrière Espace labellisé QUIET 15h à 18h

✨ La Plage arrière Massage avec @espaceintia 15h à 18h

✨ La Plage arrière Yoga avec @happycoulson 17h

✨ Ecoutes privées pour audiophiles avec @mélaudia sur RDV

✨ Expo artistes et stands artisans 15h à 21h

✨ Atelier Junk Journal avec @arbreorange 15h30

✨ Bar et restauration en continu

✨ Brasero tous les soirs avec @bettybeef

✨ Happy Hour Bénévoles JIM 22/7 et 31/7 18h à 20h

À propos de Les Bains ArtMusicShop

« Les Bains ArtMusicShop » est un espace culturel dynamique situé à Marciac, dédié à la diffusion et à la valorisation des expressions artistiques. En accueillant régulièrement des concerts, des expositions et des événements thématiques, « Les Bains » contribue activement à l’enrichissement de l’offre culturelle de Marciac.

Les Bains 34 Rue Joseph Abeilhé Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 07 63 54 43 ericginhac@orange.fr

English :

The ArtMusicShop Les Bains is mobilizing for the duration of the Jazz in Marciac festival to offer you a varied program of cultural and wellness activities.

Open from 2.30pm to midnight every day

PROGRAM

? Boutique Café Terrace: 2.30pm to midnight

? 3 concerts a day: 6pm (JIM volunteer stage), 8pm, 10pm ?

? La Plage arrière QUIET-labeled area: 3pm to 6pm

? La Plage arrière Massage with @espaceintia: 3pm to 6pm

? The Back Beach Yoga with @happycoulson: 5pm

? Private listening for audiophiles with @mélaudia by appointment

? Artists’ show and craft stands: 3pm to 9pm

? Junk Journal workshop with @arbreorange: 3:30pm

? Continuous bar and catering

? Brazier every evening with @bettybeef

? Happy Hour Bénévoles JIM 22/7 et 31/7 18h à 20h

About Les Bains ArtMusicShop:

« Les Bains ArtMusicShop » is a dynamic cultural space located in Marciac, dedicated to the dissemination and promotion of artistic expressions. By regularly hosting concerts, exhibitions and themed events, « Les Bains » actively contributes to enriching Marciac’s cultural offering.

German :

Der ArtMusicShop Les Bains mobilisiert sich während des Festivals Jazz in Marciac, um Ihnen ein abwechslungsreiches Unterhaltungsprogramm zu bieten, bei dem Kultur und Wohlbefinden im Vordergrund stehen.

Täglich von 14.30 Uhr bis Mitternacht geöffnet

PROGRAMM

? Laden Café Terrasse: 14:30 Uhr bis Mitternacht

? 3 Konzerte pro Tag: 18 Uhr (ehrenamtliche Bühne JIM), 20 Uhr, 22 Uhr ?

? Der hintere Strand Bereich mit dem QUIET-Label: 15 bis 18 Uhr

? Der hintere Strand Massage mit @espaceintia: 15h bis 18h

? Hinterer Strand Yoga mit @happycoulson: 17 Uhr

? Privates Hören für Audiophile mit @mélaudia auf RDV

? Künstlerausstellung und Kunsthandwerker-Stände: 15 bis 21 Uhr ?

? Junk-Journal-Workshop mit @arbreorange: 15.30 Uhr

? Durchgehend Bar und Essen

? Brasero jeden Abend mit @bettybeef?

? Happy Hour Freiwillige JIM 22/7 und 31/7 18h bis 20h

Über « Les Bains ArtMusicShop »:

« Les Bains ArtMusicShop » ist ein dynamischer Kulturraum in Marciac, der sich der Verbreitung und Aufwertung von künstlerischen Ausdrucksformen widmet. Durch die regelmäßige Ausrichtung von Konzerten, Ausstellungen und thematischen Veranstaltungen trägt « Les Bains » aktiv zur Bereicherung des kulturellen Angebots in Marciac bei.

Italiano :

L’ArtMusicShop Les Bains si impegna a fondo durante il festival Jazz in Marciac per offrirvi un programma variegato di eventi che celebrano la cultura e il benessere.

Aperto dalle 14.30 a mezzanotte tutti i giorni

PROGRAMMA

? Negozio Caffè Terrazza: dalle 14.30 a mezzanotte

3 concerti al giorno: 18.00 (palco dei volontari JIM), 20.00, 22.00

? La Plage arrière zona tranquilla etichettata: dalle 15.00 alle 18.00

? La Plage arrière Massaggio con @espaceintia: dalle 15:00 alle 18:00

? La spiaggia posteriore Yoga con @happycoulson: 17:00

? Ascolto privato per audiofili con @mélaudia su appuntamento

? Esposizione di artisti e bancarelle di artigianato: dalle 15.00 alle 21.00

? Laboratorio di Junk Journal con @arbreorange 15.30

? Bar e ristorazione continua

? Braciere ogni sera con @bettybeef

? Happy Hour Bénévoles JIM 22/7 e 31/7 18h a 20h

Informazioni su Les Bains ArtMusicShop:

« Les Bains ArtMusicShop » è uno spazio culturale dinamico situato a Marciac, dedicato alla diffusione e alla promozione delle espressioni artistiche. Ospitando regolarmente concerti, mostre ed eventi a tema, « Les Bains » contribuisce attivamente ad arricchire l’offerta culturale di Marciac.

Espanol :

La ArtMusicShop Les Bains trabaja intensamente durante todo el festival Jazz in Marciac para ofrecerle un variado programa de actos que celebren la cultura y el bienestar.

Abierto todos los días de 14.30 a 24.00 h

PROGRAMA

? Tienda Café Terraza: de 14.30 h a 24.00 h

? 3 conciertos al día: 18 h (escenario voluntario JIM), 20 h, 22 h ?

? La Plage arrière Zona tranquila y señalizada: de 15:00 a 18:00 h

? La Plage arrière Masaje con @espaceintia: de 15.00 a 18.00 h

? La Plage arrière Yoga con @happycoulson 17h00

? Escucha privada para audiófilos con @mélaudia con cita previa

? Exposición de artistas y puestos de artesanía: de 15.00 a 21.00 horas

? Taller de Junk Journal con @arbreorange 15h30

? Barra continua y catering

? Brasero todas las tardes con @bettybeef

? Happy Hour Bénévoles JIM 22/7 et 31/7 18h à 20h

Acerca de Les Bains ArtMusicShop:

« Les Bains ArtMusicShop » es un espacio cultural dinámico situado en Marciac, dedicado a la difusión y promoción de las expresiones artísticas. Al acoger regularmente conciertos, exposiciones y eventos temáticos, « Les Bains » contribuye activamente a enriquecer la oferta cultural de Marciac.

