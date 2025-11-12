Cabannes fait son cinéma Place du 8 mai 1945 Cabannes

Cabannes fait son cinéma

Mercredi 15 avril 2026 à partir de 14h. Place du 8 mai 1945 Centre Socio-Culturel Gabriel Chaine Cabannes Bouches-du-Rhône

Projection du film d’animation pour les enfants Félix et le trésor de Morgaa au Centre Socio-Culturel Gabriel Chaine.



Synopsis

Les aventures de Félix, 12 ans, qui part à la recherche de son père disparu au large des Îles-de-la-Madeleine. .

Place du 8 mai 1945 Centre Socio-Culturel Gabriel Chaine Cabannes 13440 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 7 86 26 23 15 culture@mairie-cabannes.fr

English :

Cabannes goes to the movies.

German :

Cabannes macht sein Kino.

Italiano :

Cabannes va al cinema.

Espanol :

Cabannes va al cine.

