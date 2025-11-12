Cabannes fait son cinéma Place du 8 mai 1945 Cabannes
Mercredi 15 avril 2026 à partir de 14h. Place du 8 mai 1945 Centre Socio-Culturel Gabriel Chaine Cabannes Bouches-du-Rhône
Projection du film d’animation pour les enfants Félix et le trésor de Morgaa au Centre Socio-Culturel Gabriel Chaine.
Synopsis
Les aventures de Félix, 12 ans, qui part à la recherche de son père disparu au large des Îles-de-la-Madeleine. .
Place du 8 mai 1945 Centre Socio-Culturel Gabriel Chaine Cabannes 13440 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 7 86 26 23 15 culture@mairie-cabannes.fr
English :
Cabannes goes to the movies.
German :
Cabannes macht sein Kino.
Italiano :
Cabannes va al cinema.
Espanol :
Cabannes va al cine.
