Cabaret Did you say glamour ? Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Cabaret Did you say glamour ?

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2025-12-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-11

Date(s) :

2025-12-11

Et si, le temps d’une soirée, Le Carré devenait un cabaret effervescent ? Did you say glamour ?

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Cabaret: Did you say glamour?

What if, for one evening, Le Carré became an effervescent cabaret? Did you say glamour? summons the spirit of festive nights, the ghosts of swing, soft lighting combined with winter scents, lamé dresses, and piano parties. On stage, a friendly duo distils the elegance of a jazzy repertoire with delicately vintage accents. Sitting at a table with them, you will share a suspended moment.



Under the dim lights of the stage, Le Carré invites you to one of those slightly wild and unique nights for which it holds the secret. Set tables, subdued lighting, a majestic piano: Did you say glamour? sketches out a modern-day cabaret, blending refinement, musical sensuality, and the joy of sharing. The singer, accompanied by a talented pianist, revisits American jazz standards and Christmas classics in a decidedly retro atmosphere. An intimate audience, a real proximity with the artists, a cocktail reception to accompany the evening: everything contributes to creating an atmosphere that nods to the evenings of yesteryear. A sensory and warm immersion, intimate and festive, between crooners and cabaret, where music mixes with laughter and champagne bubbles. Guests are invited to don their party outfits as if entering a dream—with a touch of sparkle and the desire to celebrate. A rare proposition, where the theater becomes a place of sensitive celebration. Glamour, did you say?



To be experienced and shared on the stage in long gowns and evening wear.



A cocktail reception served during the show.

German :

Was wäre, wenn Le Carré für einen Abend zu einem sprudelnden Kabarett werden würde? Did you say glamour?

Italiano : Cabaret: Hai detto glamour?

E se, per una sera, Le Carré si trasformasse in un cabaret effervescente? Avete detto glamour? evoca lo spirito delle notti di festa, i fantasmi dello swing, luci soffuse che si fondono con profumi invernali, abiti in lamé e feste al pianoforte. Sul palco, un duo amichevole distilla l’eleganza di un repertorio jazz con delicati accenti vintage. Seduti a un tavolo con loro, condividerete un momento sospeso.



Sotto le luci soffuse del palcoscenico, Le Carré vi invita a una di quelle notti un po’ selvagge e uniche di cui custodisce il segreto. Tavoli apparecchiati, luci soffuse, un pianoforte maestoso: Hai detto glamour? disegna un cabaret moderno, che fonde raffinatezza, sensualità musicale e gioia di condividere. La cantante, accompagnata da un talentuoso pianista, rivisita standard jazz americani e classici natalizi in un’atmosfera decisamente retrò. Un pubblico intimo, una vera vicinanza con gli artisti, un cocktail di benvenuto per accompagnare la serata: tutto contribuisce a creare un’atmosfera che strizza l’occhio alle serate di un tempo. Un’immersione sensoriale e calorosa, intima e festosa, tra crooner e cabaret, dove la musica si mescola alle risate e alle bollicine di champagne. Gli ospiti sono invitati a indossare i loro abiti da sera come se entrassero in un sogno, con un tocco di brillantezza e il desiderio di festeggiare. Una proposta rara, dove il teatro diventa un luogo di celebrazione sensibile. Glamour, hai detto?



Da vivere e condividere sul palco in abiti lunghi e da sera.



Durante lo spettacolo è stato servito un cocktail di benvenuto.

Espanol :

¿Y si, por una noche, Le Carré se convirtiera en un efervescente cabaret? ¿Ha dicho glamour?

