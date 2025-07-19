Cabaret Moderne Vaudelnay

Cabaret Moderne

139 rue du chateau d’oire Vaudelnay Maine-et-Loire

François Guédon revient sur scène avec un spectacle audacieux et inclassable, où se mêlent rires, poésie et surprises inattendues.

Un show orchestré par François Guédon, humoriste de renom. Entre poésie, humour, improvisation et effeuillage burlesque, ce spectacle promet une expérience originale et détonante. À voir absolument !

Samedi 19 juillet 2025 de 19h à 1h.

Spectacle à 20h30. .

139 rue du chateau d’oire Vaudelnay 49260 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 6 70 02 79 02 contact@lamusoire.fr

English :

François Guédon returns to the stage with a daring, unclassifiable show that combines laughter, poetry and unexpected surprises.

German :

François Guédon kehrt mit einer gewagten und unklassifizierbaren Show auf die Bühne zurück, in der sich Lachen, Poesie und unerwartete Überraschungen vermischen.

Italiano :

François Guédon torna in scena con uno spettacolo audace e inclassificabile che unisce risate, poesia e sorprese inaspettate.

Espanol :

François Guédon vuelve a los escenarios con un espectáculo atrevido e inclasificable que combina risas, poesía y sorpresas inesperadas.

