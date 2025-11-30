CABROCHICO AMUL SOLO Lille

CABROCHICO Dimanche 30 novembre, 17h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-30T17:00:00 – 2025-11-30T19:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-30T17:00:00 – 2025-11-30T19:00:00

CABROCHICO est un groupe de rock formé à Lille en 2021. Inspirés par le punk et l’emo des années 90 (The Ergs!, Jimmy Eat World, Offspring), ils passent de duo à quatuor en 2022, puis deviennent un trio en 2025. Des textes sincères, une énergie brute et une âme DIY bien affirmée.

CABROCHICO, c’est le combo de feu de 4 membres : Hugo à la guitare et au chant, Cristian à la guitare et au chant, David à la batterie et Gabriel à la basse et au chant. Leurs compositions sont un mélange explosif de Punk rock, Pop punk et Skate punk, le tout chanté en espagnol. Ils veulent libérer l’énergie à fond et vivre la fête sans limites ! Avec un style unique et une énergie débordante, Ils vous promettent des vibes qui vont vous secouer !

https://www.instagram.com/cabrochicoband/

https://youtu.be/4D22gUWSNAA

AMUL SOLO 9 rue des Arts, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/cabrochicoband/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « CABROCHICO », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Live Session! lo ultimo del 2022.nSesiones YOTECHUMITOnhttps://cabrochicoband.bandcamp.com/track/cerdos-livennSu00edguenos en instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabrochicoband/nTrabaja con nosotros: cabrochicoband@gmail.comnMas en http://cabrochico.band », « type »: « video », « title »: « CABROCHICO – Cerdos Live », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4D22gUWSNAA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D22gUWSNAA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxmuVKCdXoAXUfK_OmyBSQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/4D22gUWSNAA »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Pop Punk Skate Punk