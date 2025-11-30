Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CABROCHICO AMUL SOLO Lille dimanche 30 novembre 2025.

CABROCHICO Dimanche 30 novembre, 17h00 AMUL SOLO

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-30T17:00:00 – 2025-11-30T19:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-30T17:00:00 – 2025-11-30T19:00:00

CABROCHICO est un groupe de rock formé à Lille en 2021. Inspirés par le punk et l’emo des années 90 (The Ergs!, Jimmy Eat World, Offspring), ils passent de duo à quatuor en 2022, puis deviennent un trio en 2025. Des textes sincères, une énergie brute et une âme DIY bien affirmée.
CABROCHICO, c’est le combo de feu de 4 membres : Hugo à la guitare et au chant, Cristian à la guitare et au chant, David à la batterie et Gabriel à la basse et au chant. Leurs compositions sont un mélange explosif de Punk rock, Pop punk et Skate punk, le tout chanté en espagnol. Ils veulent libérer l’énergie à fond et vivre la fête sans limites ! Avec un style unique et une énergie débordante, Ils vous promettent des vibes qui vont vous secouer !
https://www.instagram.com/cabrochicoband/
https://youtu.be/4D22gUWSNAA

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Pop Punk Skate Punk