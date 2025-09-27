CAFE COUPS DE COEUR Nogent

CAFE COUPS DE COEUR Nogent samedi 27 septembre 2025.

MEDIATHEQUE BERNARD DIMEY Nogent Haute-Marne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit
Entrée libre

Début : 2025-09-27
fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

Tout public
Ce moment convivial, gratuit et ouvert à tous, propose aux participants de partager un café autour des coups de cœur lecture du moment.   .

MEDIATHEQUE BERNARD DIMEY Nogent 52800 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 3 25 31 51 96 

