Café Espagnol avec John Langeac
Café Espagnol avec John Langeac mardi 7 avril 2026.
Café Espagnol avec John
2 place de la halle Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-07 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-21 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-07 2026-04-21
John vous attend le 2ème et 4ème mardi de chaque mois.
Débutant.e.s ou confirmé.e.s, si l’espagnol vous chante à l’oreille, venez faire un tour au Café Grenouille et papoter, quel que soit votre niveau en espagnol !
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2 place de la halle Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 53 21 17 02 grenouillecafe@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
John awaits you on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced speaker, if you’ve got Spanish on the brain, come along to Café Grenouille and chat, whatever your level of Spanish!
L’événement Café Espagnol avec John Langeac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
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