Café Grenouille | Concert Trojka Nomad Café librairie Grenouille Langeac

Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac Haute-Loire
2025-08-10 21:00:00
2025-08-10
Concert au Café Grenouille avec Trojka Nomad pour un voyage à travers les Balkans et même un peu plus loin…
grenouillecafe@gmail.com
English :
Concert at Café Grenouille with Trojka Nomad for a journey through the Balkans and beyond…
German :
Konzert im Café Grenouille mit Trojka Nomad für eine Reise durch den Balkan und sogar noch ein bisschen weiter…
Italiano :
Un concerto al Café Grenouille con Trojka Nomad, che vi porterà in un viaggio attraverso i Balcani e oltre…
Espanol :
Un concierto en el Café Grenouille con Trojka Nomad, que le llevará de viaje por los Balcanes y más allá…
