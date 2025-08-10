Café Grenouille | Concert Trojka Nomad Café librairie Grenouille Langeac

Café Grenouille | Concert Trojka Nomad Café librairie Grenouille Langeac dimanche 10 août 2025.

Café Grenouille | Concert Trojka Nomad

Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-10 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-10

Date(s) :

2025-08-10

Concert au Café Grenouille avec Trojka Nomad pour un voyage à travers les Balkans et même un peu plus loin…

.

Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 53 21 17 02 grenouillecafe@gmail.com

English :

Concert at Café Grenouille with Trojka Nomad for a journey through the Balkans and beyond…

German :

Konzert im Café Grenouille mit Trojka Nomad für eine Reise durch den Balkan und sogar noch ein bisschen weiter…

Italiano :

Un concerto al Café Grenouille con Trojka Nomad, che vi porterà in un viaggio attraverso i Balcani e oltre…

Espanol :

Un concierto en el Café Grenouille con Trojka Nomad, que le llevará de viaje por los Balcanes y más allá…

L’événement Café Grenouille | Concert Trojka Nomad Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-01 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier