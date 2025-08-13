Café Grenouille | Soirée théâtre & chansons Café librairie Grenouille Langeac

Café Grenouille | Soirée théâtre & chansons Café librairie Grenouille Langeac mercredi 13 août 2025.

Café Grenouille | Soirée théâtre & chansons

Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-08-13 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-13

Date(s) :

2025-08-13

Soirée théâtre & chansons au Café Grenouille avec Apolline Roy & Chloé Simonin du groupe Alcalines.

.

Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 53 21 17 02 grenouillecafe@gmail.com

English :

An evening of theater and song at Café Grenouille with Apolline Roy & Chloé Simonin from the group Alcalines.

German :

Theater- & Chansonabend im Café Grenouille mit Apolline Roy & Chloé Simonin von der Gruppe Alcalines.

Italiano :

Una serata di teatro e canto al Café Grenouille con Apolline Roy e Chloé Simonin del gruppo Alcalines.

Espanol :

Noche de teatro y canto en el Café Grenouille con Apolline Roy y Chloé Simonin, del grupo Alcalines.

L’événement Café Grenouille | Soirée théâtre & chansons Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-01 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier