Café Grenouille | Soirée théâtre & chansons Café librairie Grenouille Langeac

Café Grenouille | Soirée théâtre & chansons
Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac Haute-Loire
Début : Mercredi 2025-08-13 20:00:00
2025-08-13
Soirée théâtre & chansons au Café Grenouille avec Apolline Roy & Chloé Simonin du groupe Alcalines.
.
Café librairie Grenouille 2 place de la Halle Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 53 21 17 02 grenouillecafe@gmail.com
English :
An evening of theater and song at Café Grenouille with Apolline Roy & Chloé Simonin from the group Alcalines.
German :
Theater- & Chansonabend im Café Grenouille mit Apolline Roy & Chloé Simonin von der Gruppe Alcalines.
Italiano :
Una serata di teatro e canto al Café Grenouille con Apolline Roy e Chloé Simonin del gruppo Alcalines.
Espanol :
Noche de teatro y canto en el Café Grenouille con Apolline Roy y Chloé Simonin, del grupo Alcalines.
