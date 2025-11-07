Café Jazz rue des Petites Boucheries Épinal

Café Jazz rue des Petites Boucheries Épinal vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

Café Jazz

rue des Petites Boucheries Lavoir-Théâtre Georges Brassens Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

Café Jazz avec le quartet qui réunit Patrice Lerech trompette, Michaël Cuvillon saxophone,

Benoît Sourisse: orgue et André Charlier batterie avec le projet et leur 1er album ‘’Visions’’.

Ce quatuor hors norme, composé d’excellents musiciens, est un quartet de l’amitié, du partage et de la sincérité, au répertoire créatif. Des talents et une inventivité incontestables !

Une soirée jazz de haut vol dans une ambiance chaleureuse à ne pas manquer…Tout public

18 .

rue des Petites Boucheries Lavoir-Théâtre Georges Brassens Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 09 37 88 20

English :

Café Jazz with the quartet featuring Patrice Lerech: trumpet, Michaël Cuvillon: saxophone,

Benoît Sourisse: organ and André Charlier: drums with their 1st album Visions.

This unusual quartet of excellent musicians is a quartet of friendship, sharing and sincerity, with a creative repertoire. Undeniable talent and inventiveness!

A high-flying jazz evening in a warm atmosphere not to be missed…

German :

Café Jazz mit dem Quartett Patrice Lerech: Trompete, Michaël Cuvillon: Saxophon,

Benoît Sourisse: Orgel und André Charlier: Schlagzeug mit dem Projekt und ihrem ersten Album Visions .

Dieses außergewöhnliche Quartett, das sich aus exzellenten Musikern zusammensetzt, ist ein Quartett der Freundschaft, des Teilens und der Aufrichtigkeit mit einem kreativen Repertoire. Talent und Erfindungsreichtum sind unbestreitbar!

Ein hochkarätiger Jazzabend in einer warmen Atmosphäre, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten…

Italiano :

Café Jazz con il quartetto composto da Patrice Lerech alla tromba e Michaël Cuvillon al sassofono,

Benoît Sourisse: organo e André Charlier: batteria con il progetto e il loro 1° album Visions.

Questo insolito quartetto di eccellenti musicisti è un quartetto di amicizia, condivisione e sincerità, con un repertorio creativo. Talento e inventiva innegabili!

Una serata di jazz di alto livello in una calda atmosfera da non perdere…

Espanol :

Café Jazz con el cuarteto de Patrice Lerech a la trompeta y Michaël Cuvillon al saxofón,

Benoît Sourisse: órgano y André Charlier: batería con el proyecto y su 1er álbum Visions.

Este cuarteto insólito de excelentes músicos es un cuarteto de amistad, de compartir y de sinceridad, con un repertorio creativo. Talento e inventiva innegables

Una velada de jazz de alto nivel en un ambiente cálido que no debe perderse…

L’événement Café Jazz Épinal a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION