Café papote « Parthé’femmes »

Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-04
2025-10-04
À l’initiative d’une habitante et en collaboration avec le salon de thé Chez Julie, nous vous invitons à un moment convivial autour d’un Café Papote, le samedi 4 octobre de 10h à 12h.
Venez échanger, discuter, partager un café ou un thé, et passer un bon moment en toute simplicité ! .
Un Dimanche chez Julie 36 Rue Louis Aguillon Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 56 41 63 72 famille.larpentele@csc79.org
