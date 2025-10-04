Café papote « Parthé’femmes » Un Dimanche chez Julie Parthenay

Café papote « Parthé'femmes » Un Dimanche chez Julie Parthenay samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Un Dimanche chez Julie 36 Rue Louis Aguillon Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

À l’initiative d’une habitante et en collaboration avec le salon de thé Chez Julie, nous vous invitons à un moment convivial autour d’un Café Papote, le samedi 4 octobre de 10h à 12h.

Venez échanger, discuter, partager un café ou un thé, et passer un bon moment en toute simplicité !   .

Un Dimanche chez Julie 36 Rue Louis Aguillon Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

