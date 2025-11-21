Café-philo

Le Kairn ARRAS-EN-LAVEDAN Arras-en-Lavedan Hautes-Pyrénées

2025-11-21 17:30:00

2025-11-21 19:30:00

2025-11-21

Café-philo au Kairn avec Jean-Yves MERCURY Y a t’il une frontière entre le sauvage et le domestique?

Le Kairn ARRAS-EN-LAVEDAN Arras-en-Lavedan 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie lekairn@gmail.com

English :

Café-philo at the Kairn with Jean-Yves MERCURY: Is there a boundary between the wild and the domestic?

German :

Café-philo im Kairn mit Jean-Yves MERCURY: Gibt es eine Grenze zwischen dem Wilden und dem Häuslichen?

Italiano :

Café-philo al Kairn con Jean-Yves MERCURY: Esiste un confine tra il selvatico e il domestico?

Espanol :

Café-filo en el Kairn con Jean-Yves MERCURY: ¿Existe una frontera entre lo salvaje y lo doméstico?

