Café-philo Le Kairn Arras-en-Lavedan
Café-philo Le Kairn Arras-en-Lavedan vendredi 21 novembre 2025.
Café-philo
Le Kairn ARRAS-EN-LAVEDAN Arras-en-Lavedan Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-11-21 17:30:00
fin : 2025-11-21 19:30:00
2025-11-21
Café-philo au Kairn avec Jean-Yves MERCURY Y a t’il une frontière entre le sauvage et le domestique?
Le Kairn ARRAS-EN-LAVEDAN Arras-en-Lavedan 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie lekairn@gmail.com
English :
Café-philo at the Kairn with Jean-Yves MERCURY: Is there a boundary between the wild and the domestic?
German :
Café-philo im Kairn mit Jean-Yves MERCURY: Gibt es eine Grenze zwischen dem Wilden und dem Häuslichen?
Italiano :
Café-philo al Kairn con Jean-Yves MERCURY: Esiste un confine tra il selvatico e il domestico?
Espanol :
Café-filo en el Kairn con Jean-Yves MERCURY: ¿Existe una frontera entre lo salvaje y lo doméstico?
