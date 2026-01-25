Café Philo La Ferté-Bernard

Café Philo La Ferté-Bernard vendredi 10 avril 2026.

Café Philo

Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-10 19:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-10

Sur inscription; 15 pers maxi. Dès 16 ans. Thème Le temps et l’âge.   .

Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   cafeassolfb@gmail.com

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English :

L’événement Café Philo La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude

À voir aussi à La Ferté-Bernard (Sarthe)