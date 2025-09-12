CAFÉ POUSSETTE Le Touche @ Tout Rue des Lavandières Livré-la-Touche

CAFÉ POUSSETTE Le Touche @ Tout Rue des Lavandières Livré-la-Touche vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-09-12 09:30:00
fin : 2025-09-12 12:00:00

L’été au Touche @ tout !
Parents, futurs parents, assistantes familiales…
Venez partager un moment convivial autour d’un café !
Passez quand vous voulez 5 min, 1h, ou toute la matinée… à vous de choisir !

Informations letoucheatout.tierslieurural@gmail.com ou 06.20.36.83.95   .

