CAFÉ POUSSETTE Le Touche @ Tout Rue des Lavandières Livré-la-Touche

CAFÉ POUSSETTE Le Touche @ Tout
Début : 2025-09-12 09:30:00
fin : 2025-09-12 12:00:00
L’été au Touche @ tout !
Parents, futurs parents, assistantes familiales…
Venez partager un moment convivial autour d’un café !
Passez quand vous voulez 5 min, 1h, ou toute la matinée… à vous de choisir !
Informations letoucheatout.tierslieurural@gmail.com ou 06.20.36.83.95 .
English :
Summer at Touche @ tout!
German :
Der Sommer im Touche @ tout!
Italiano :
Estate a Touche @ tout!
Espanol :
¡Verano en Touche @ tout!
