Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif » La Bouillotte côté tanière Saint-Jean-en-Royans
Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif » La Bouillotte côté tanière Saint-Jean-en-Royans mercredi 6 août 2025.
Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif »
La Bouillotte côté tanière 23 rue jean jaurès Saint-Jean-en-Royans Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2025-08-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-06 15:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-06 2025-08-13
Découvrez les réalisations et astuces de l’atelier créatif en balade du matin autour d’un café. De quoi vous inspirez à votre tour!
Ouvert à toustes indépendamment de l’atelier.
.
La Bouillotte côté tanière 23 rue jean jaurès Saint-Jean-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 27 63 05 75 alabouillotte@gmail.com
English :
Discover the creations and tips from the morning creative workshop over a cup of coffee. Inspiration for you too!
Open to all, regardless of workshop.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Ergebnisse und Tipps des Kreativ-Workshops, der am Morgen bei einer Tasse Kaffee stattfindet. Lassen Sie sich inspirieren!
Offen für alle, unabhängig vom Workshop.
Italiano :
Scoprite le creazioni e i suggerimenti del laboratorio creativo mattutino davanti a una tazza di caffè. C’è molto di cui ispirarsi anche per voi!
Aperto a tutti, indipendentemente dal workshop.
Espanol :
Descubra las creaciones y consejos del taller creativo matutino tomando una taza de café. ¡También hay mucho para inspirarte!
Abierto a todos, independientemente del taller.
L’événement Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif » Saint-Jean-en-Royans a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme