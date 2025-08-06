Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif » La Bouillotte côté tanière Saint-Jean-en-Royans

Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif » La Bouillotte côté tanière Saint-Jean-en-Royans mercredi 6 août 2025.

Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif »

La Bouillotte côté tanière 23 rue jean jaurès Saint-Jean-en-Royans Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-08-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-06 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-06 2025-08-13

Découvrez les réalisations et astuces de l’atelier créatif en balade du matin autour d’un café. De quoi vous inspirez à votre tour!

Ouvert à toustes indépendamment de l’atelier.

.

La Bouillotte côté tanière 23 rue jean jaurès Saint-Jean-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 27 63 05 75 alabouillotte@gmail.com

English :

Discover the creations and tips from the morning creative workshop over a cup of coffee. Inspiration for you too!

Open to all, regardless of workshop.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Ergebnisse und Tipps des Kreativ-Workshops, der am Morgen bei einer Tasse Kaffee stattfindet. Lassen Sie sich inspirieren!

Offen für alle, unabhängig vom Workshop.

Italiano :

Scoprite le creazioni e i suggerimenti del laboratorio creativo mattutino davanti a una tazza di caffè. C’è molto di cui ispirarsi anche per voi!

Aperto a tutti, indipendentemente dal workshop.

Espanol :

Descubra las creaciones y consejos del taller creativo matutino tomando una taza de café. ¡También hay mucho para inspirarte!

Abierto a todos, independientemente del taller.

L’événement Café sortie d’atelier « Dessin sur le vif » Saint-Jean-en-Royans a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme