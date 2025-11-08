Café théâtre Cabaret Impro Rethel

Café théâtre Cabaret Impro

3 rue de la 2e Division d'Infanterie Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 0 EUR

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit (et tarif réduit (-16 ans, étudiant, RSA)

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-27

fin : 2026-02-28

Date(s) :

2026-02-27

Tous les ans, le MITCH joue chez nous son fameux Cabaret Impro avec 4 à 6 comédiennes et comédiens de talent.Régulièrement, nous programmons Raphaël Callandreau et son incroyable conte musical improvisé L’Expérience Inédite .Pour les 10 ans de L’Odyssée, nous leur avons lancé un défi jouer ensemble !A l’heure actuelle, nous ne savons pas, mais alors pas du tout ce qu’ils vont faire. Et jusqu’à la dernière minute, eux-non plus. Mais on s’est dit que faire se rencontrer l’une des meilleures troupes d’impro de France et un extraordianaire pianiste chanteur improvisateur, ça ne pourra qu’être explosif !

3 rue de la 2e Division d'Infanterie Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est

English :

Every year, the MITCH performs its famous Cabaret Impro with 4 to 6 talented comedians.regularly, we program Raphaël Callandreau and his incredible improvised musical tale L’Expérience Inédite .for the 10th anniversary of L’Odyssée, we challenged them to play together! At the moment, we don’t know, but then not at all what they’re going to do. And until the last minute, neither do they. But we figured that bringing together one of France’s best improv troupes and an extraordinary pianist-singer-improviser could only be explosive!

German :

Jedes Jahr spielt das MITCH bei uns sein berühmtes Cabaret Impro mit vier bis sechs talentierten Schauspielerinnen und Schauspielern.Regelmäßig spielen wir Raphaël Callandreau und sein unglaubliches improvisiertes musikalisches Märchen L’Expérience Inédite .Zum zehnjährigen Bestehen von L’Odyssée haben wir sie herausgefordert: zusammen spielen!Bis zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt wissen wir nicht, aber auch gar nicht, was sie machen werden. Und bis zur letzten Minute wissen sie es auch nicht. Aber wir dachten, wenn eine der besten Improvisationstruppen Frankreichs und ein außergewöhnlicher improvisierender Pianist und Sänger aufeinandertreffen, kann das nur explosiv sein!

Italiano :

Ogni anno, il MITCH mette in scena il suo famoso Cabaret Impro con 4-6 comici di talento. Programmiamo regolarmente Raphaël Callandreau e il suo incredibile racconto musicale improvvisato L’Expérience Inédite . Per il 10° anniversario de L’Odyssée, abbiamo lanciato loro una sfida: suonare insieme! Al momento, non lo sappiamo, ma non sappiamo affatto cosa faranno. E fino all’ultimo minuto non lo sapevano nemmeno loro. Ma abbiamo pensato che mettere insieme uno dei migliori gruppi di improvvisazione in Francia e uno straordinario pianista-cantante-improvvisatore non poteva che essere esplosivo!

Espanol :

Cada año, el MITCH organiza su famoso Cabaret Impro con 4 a 6 cómicos de talento. Programamos regularmente a Raphaël Callandreau y su increíble cuento musical improvisado L’Expérience Inédite . Para el 10º aniversario de L’Odyssée, les hemos lanzado un reto: ¡tocar juntos! De momento, no lo sabemos, pero no sabemos en absoluto lo que van a hacer. Y hasta el último momento, ellos tampoco. Pero pensamos que juntar a uno de los mejores grupos de improvisación de Francia y a un extraordinario pianista-cantante-improvisador ¡sólo podía ser explosivo!

