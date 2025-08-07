Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Cathy Catherine et le collectif 12-46 Rue Roland Le Preux Rocamadour 7 août 2025 21:00
Lot
Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Cathy Catherine et le collectif 12-46 Rue Roland Le Preux Rocamadour Lot
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
0
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : 2025-08-07 21:00
Début : 2025-08-07 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-08
Date(s) :
2025-08-07
Dans un répertoire allant de Dalida aux Beatles, vous serez séduit par la voix et la
présence de Cathy qui sera accompagnée de ses quatre musiciens.
Un concert haut en couleurs
avec Cathy Catherine (chant)
Francis Gonzalez (guitare)
Christian Gibert (basse et saxophone)
et Jean-Louis Carricondo (batterie)
0 .
Rue Roland Le Preux Café Théâtre Côté Rocher
Rocamadour 46500 Lot Occitanie
English :
In a repertoire ranging from Dalida to the Beatles, you’ll be seduced by Cathy’s voice and presence
presence of Cathy, accompanied by her four musicians.
A colorful concert
with Cathy Catherine (vocals)
Francis Gonzalez (guitar)
Christian Gibert (bass and saxophone)
and Jean-Louis Carricondo (drums)
German :
In einem Repertoire, das von Dalida bis zu den Beatles reicht, werden Sie von ihrer Stimme und ihrer Präsenz begeistert sein
cathys Präsenz, die von ihren vier Musikern begleitet wird.
Ein farbenfrohes Konzert
mit Cathy Catherine (Gesang)
Francis Gonzalez (Gitarre)
Christian Gibert (Bass und Saxophon)
und Jean-Louis Carricondo (Schlagzeug)
Italiano :
Con un repertorio che spazia da Dalida ai Beatles, sarete sedotti dalla voce e dalla presenza di Cathy, che sarà accompagnata dai suoi quattro musicisti
cathy, accompagnata dai suoi quattro musicisti.
Un concerto colorato
con Cathy Catherine (voce)
Francis Gonzalez (chitarra)
Christian Gibert (basso e sassofono)
e Jean-Louis Carricondo (batteria)
Espanol :
Con un repertorio que va de Dalida a los Beatles, se dejará seducir por la voz y la presencia de Cathy, que estará acompañada por sus cuatro músicos
presencia de Cathy, acompañada por sus cuatro músicos.
Un concierto lleno de color
con Cathy Catherine (voz)
Francis González (guitarra)
Christian Gibert (bajo y saxofón)
y Jean-Louis Carricondo (batería)
