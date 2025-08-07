Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Cathy Catherine et le collectif 12-46 Rue Roland Le Preux Rocamadour 7 août 2025 21:00

Dans un répertoire allant de Dalida aux Beatles, vous serez séduit par la voix et la

présence de Cathy qui sera accompagnée de ses quatre musiciens.

Un concert haut en couleurs

avec Cathy Catherine (chant)

Francis Gonzalez (guitare)

Christian Gibert (basse et saxophone)

et Jean-Louis Carricondo (batterie)

English :

In a repertoire ranging from Dalida to the Beatles, you’ll be seduced by Cathy’s voice and presence

presence of Cathy, accompanied by her four musicians.

A colorful concert

with Cathy Catherine (vocals)

Francis Gonzalez (guitar)

Christian Gibert (bass and saxophone)

and Jean-Louis Carricondo (drums)

German :

In einem Repertoire, das von Dalida bis zu den Beatles reicht, werden Sie von ihrer Stimme und ihrer Präsenz begeistert sein

cathys Präsenz, die von ihren vier Musikern begleitet wird.

Ein farbenfrohes Konzert

mit Cathy Catherine (Gesang)

Francis Gonzalez (Gitarre)

Christian Gibert (Bass und Saxophon)

und Jean-Louis Carricondo (Schlagzeug)

Italiano :

Con un repertorio che spazia da Dalida ai Beatles, sarete sedotti dalla voce e dalla presenza di Cathy, che sarà accompagnata dai suoi quattro musicisti

cathy, accompagnata dai suoi quattro musicisti.

Un concerto colorato

con Cathy Catherine (voce)

Francis Gonzalez (chitarra)

Christian Gibert (basso e sassofono)

e Jean-Louis Carricondo (batteria)

Espanol :

Con un repertorio que va de Dalida a los Beatles, se dejará seducir por la voz y la presencia de Cathy, que estará acompañada por sus cuatro músicos

presencia de Cathy, acompañada por sus cuatro músicos.

Un concierto lleno de color

con Cathy Catherine (voz)

Francis González (guitarra)

Christian Gibert (bajo y saxofón)

y Jean-Louis Carricondo (batería)

