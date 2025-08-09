Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Soirée Piano bar Rue Roland Le Preux Rocamadour 9 août 2025 18:00

Lot

Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Soirée Piano bar Rue Roland Le Preux Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Rocamadour Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Au coeur du Rocher, sur la terrasse, dans un décor unique, profitez d’un moment de détente en écoutant Frédéric Staal au

piano. Venez savourer un verre et profiter du bar gourmand au gré de ses inspirations dans une ambiance intimiste et chaleureuse.

.

Rue Roland Le Preux Café Théâtre Côté Rocher

Rocamadour 46500 Lot Occitanie

English :

In the heart of the Rocher, on the terrace, in a unique setting, enjoy a moment of relaxation while listening to Frédéric Staal at the piano

piano. Enjoy a drink and the gourmet bar in a warm, intimate atmosphere.

German :

Im Herzen von Le Rocher, auf der Terrasse, in einem einzigartigen Dekor, genießen Sie einen Moment der Entspannung, während Sie Frédéric Staal am Klavier zuhören

klavier zu hören. Genießen Sie ein Getränk und lassen Sie sich in der Gourmet-Bar von seinen Inspirationen in einer intimen und herzlichen Atmosphäre inspirieren.

Italiano :

Nel cuore del Rocher, sulla terrazza, in un ambiente unico, godetevi un momento di relax ascoltando Frédéric Staal al pianoforte

al pianoforte. Sorseggiate un drink e approfittate del bar gourmet in un’atmosfera calda e intima.

Espanol :

En el corazón del Rocher, en la terraza, en un marco incomparable, disfrute de un momento de relajación mientras escucha a Frédéric Staal al piano

al piano. Disfrute de una copa y aproveche el bar gastronómico en un ambiente cálido e íntimo.

L’événement Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Soirée Piano bar Rocamadour a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne