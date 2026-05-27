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Café tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Café tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Café tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy samedi 8 août 2026.

Lieu : Au Courcy'rcuit

Adresse : 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande

Ville : 50200 Courcy

Département : Manche

Début : samedi 8 août 2026

Fin : samedi 8 août 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Courcy

Café tricot

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

Café tricot dès 14h.   .

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie +33 6 14 02 05 35  aucourcyrcuit@ecomail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Café tricot

L’événement Café tricot Courcy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par Coutances Tourisme

À voir aussi à Courcy (Manche)