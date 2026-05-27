Café tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy
Café tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy samedi 8 août 2026.
Courcy
Café tricot
Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Café tricot dès 14h. .
Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie +33 6 14 02 05 35 aucourcyrcuit@ecomail.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Café tricot
L’événement Café tricot Courcy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par Coutances Tourisme
À voir aussi à Courcy (Manche)
- Vide-greniers Courcy 7 juin 2026
- Marché & concert Christelle & Claude Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy 3 juillet 2026
- Découvrir le bocage au coucher du soleil Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy 7 juillet 2026
- Marché & concert Téléscope Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy 31 juillet 2026
- Marché & concert Les Einergumentsh Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy 14 août 2026