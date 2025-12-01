Cahors Bricks Expo Animations à l’Office de Tourisme & Malbec Lounge Cahors
Cahors Bricks Expo Animations à l’Office de Tourisme & Malbec Lounge Cahors samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Cahors Bricks Expo Animations à l’Office de Tourisme & Malbec Lounge
Cahors Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
L’Office de Tourisme Cahors-Vallée du Lot s’associe au Cahors Brick Expo à l’occasion de la quatrième édition du festival.
L’Office de Tourisme Cahors-Vallée du Lot s’associe au Cahors Brick Expo à l’occasion de la quatrième édition du festival. .
Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 53 20 65 contact@cahorsvalleedulot.com
English :
Cahors-Vallée du Lot Tourist Office joins forces with Cahors Brick Expo for the fourth edition of the festival.
L’événement Cahors Bricks Expo Animations à l’Office de Tourisme & Malbec Lounge Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot