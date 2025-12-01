Cahors Bricks Expo Animations à l’Office de Tourisme & Malbec Lounge

Cahors Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

L’Office de Tourisme Cahors-Vallée du Lot s’associe au Cahors Brick Expo à l’occasion de la quatrième édition du festival.

L’Office de Tourisme Cahors-Vallée du Lot s’associe au Cahors Brick Expo à l’occasion de la quatrième édition du festival. .

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 53 20 65 contact@cahorsvalleedulot.com

English :

Cahors-Vallée du Lot Tourist Office joins forces with Cahors Brick Expo for the fourth edition of the festival.

L’événement Cahors Bricks Expo Animations à l’Office de Tourisme & Malbec Lounge Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot