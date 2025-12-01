Cahors Bricks Expo Animations au cinéma Le Grand Palais Cahors
Cahors Bricks Expo Animations au cinéma Le Grand Palais Cahors dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
Rue Pierre Mendès France Cahors Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Début : 2025-12-14 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00
2025-12-14
Le Cinéma Le Grand Palais s’associe au Cahors Brick Expo à l’occasion de la quatrième édition du festival. .
Rue Pierre Mendès France Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 30 17 74 cahorsbricksexpo@mairie-cahors.fr
English :
Cinéma Le Grand Palais joins forces with Cahors Brick Expo for the fourth edition of the festival.
