CALÇOTADA AU CHÂTEAU CAP DE FOUSTE Villeneuve-de-la-Raho

CALÇOTADA AU CHÂTEAU CAP DE FOUSTE

D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 –

Début : 2026-03-28 12:00:00

fin : 2026-03-28 17:00:00

2026-03-28

On vous donne rendez-vous dans la cour du château pour danser, fêter l’arrivée du printemps et déguster de délicieux calçots entre copains….

D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho 66180 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 55 91 04

English :

We look forward to seeing you in the courtyard of the château to dance, celebrate the arrival of spring and enjoy delicious calçots with friends….

