CALÇOTADA AU CHÂTEAU CAP DE FOUSTE Villeneuve-de-la-Raho

CALÇOTADA AU CHÂTEAU CAP DE FOUSTE
D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-28 12:00:00
fin : 2026-03-28 17:00:00
2026-03-28
On vous donne rendez-vous dans la cour du château pour danser, fêter l’arrivée du printemps et déguster de délicieux calçots entre copains….
D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho 66180 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 55 91 04
We look forward to seeing you in the courtyard of the château to dance, celebrate the arrival of spring and enjoy delicious calçots with friends….
