CALÇOTADA ET ANIMATION MUSICALE

Sainte-Léocadie Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 17

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-08 12:00:00

fin : 2026-03-08

Date(s) :

2026-03-08

Calçotada et animation musicale organisée par l’association sportive et culturelle de Sainte-Léocadie. Apéro calçots, grillade, dessert 20€, 12€/enfant de 8 à 14 ans. Sur réservation avant le 28 février Attention places limitées! Tel 06 84 15 28 74…

Sainte-Léocadie 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 76 27

English :

Calçotada and musical entertainment organized by the Sainte-Léocadie sports and cultural association. Aperitif calçots, grill, dessert 20?, 12?/child aged 8 to 14. Reservations required before February 28 Places limited! Tel 06 84 15 28 74…

