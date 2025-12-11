CALI EN CONCERT ! RÉVOLTES ET AMOUR FOU Quillan

CALI EN CONCERT ! RÉVOLTES ET AMOUR FOU

2026-01-24 20:30:00

Cali se produira à l’Espace Cathare à 20h30 avec son spectacle Révoltes et amour fou .

Toujours en quête de sincérité brute et d’émotions à vif, Cali revient sur scène avec un nouveau projet intense et dépouillé.

Accompagné de Pierre-André de Vera, guitariste catalan au parcours brillant, il propose un moment rare, entre confidences musicales et fulgurances poétiques.

Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 20 00 44

English :

Cali will be performing at Espace Cathare at 8:30pm with his show Révoltes et amour fou .

Always in search of raw sincerity and raw emotion, Cali returns to the stage with an intense, stripped-down new project.

Accompanied by Pierre-André de Vera, a brilliant Catalan guitarist, he offers a rare moment, between musical confidences and poetic fulgurances.

