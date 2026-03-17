CALMONT FESTIVAL DE L’HERS SUR LES ANCHES

HALLE Calmont Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-14 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

Venez découvrir la 4ème édition du festival à Calmont de l’hers sur les hanches !

Nous vous donnons rendez-vous du 14 au 16 mai 2026 pour 3 jours de festivité. Vous pour découvrir plus d’une vingtaine d’artistes, des masterclass, un stage, des Jam-Sessions ouvertes à tous, avec restauration et buvette.

Jam sessions ouvert à tous sur la scène extérieur, Jeudi et Vendredi soir

Programme des concerts le soir

-Jeudi 14 mai

19h Cadijo (extérieur)

21h Max de Aloe (Halle)

-Vendredi 15 mai

18h Alma Azuli (extérieur)

19h15 Borja Olalla (extérieur)

21h Kévin Doublé / Joan Pau Cumellas (Halle)

Samedi 16 mai

18h Le Barda (extrérieur)

19h15 Joharpo (extrérieur)

21h Sweet Marta and the Blues Shakers (Halle)

Réservation obligatoire en ligne pour les concerts dans la Halle. .

HALLE Calmont 31560 Haute-Garonne Occitanie calmontleson@gmail.com

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English :

Come and discover the 4th edition of the Hers on the Hips festival in Calmont!

L’événement CALMONT FESTIVAL DE L’HERS SUR LES ANCHES Calmont a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE