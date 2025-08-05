Camp de beach volley Plage de Bellangenêt Clohars-Carnoët
Camp de beach volley Plage de Bellangenêt Clohars-Carnoët mardi 5 août 2025.
Camp de beach volley
Plage de Bellangenêt Lieu-dit Bellangenet Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-05
fin : 2025-08-08
Date(s) :
2025-08-05
Kloar Aven Beach Volley Ball Camp
Les inscriptions sont obligatoires !
De 9h à 10h pour les 6-12 ans et de 10h à 12h pour les 13 ans et + .
Plage de Bellangenêt Lieu-dit Bellangenet Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 59 09 46 86
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Camp de beach volley Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS