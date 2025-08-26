Camp de beach volley Plage de Bellangenêt Clohars-Carnoët

Camp de beach volley

Plage de Bellangenêt Lieu-dit Bellangenet Clohars-Carnoët Finistère

Début : 2025-08-26
fin : 2025-08-29

2025-08-26

Kloar Aven Beach Volley Ball Camp
Les inscriptions sont obligatoires !
De 9h à 10h pour les 6-12 ans et de 10h à 12h pour les 13 ans et +   .

Plage de Bellangenêt Lieu-dit Bellangenet Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 59 09 46 86 

