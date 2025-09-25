Campus Fest #Chartres Journée d’intégration étudiante Chartres

Chartres Métropole et ses partenaires vous annoncent la 2nde édition du CAMPUS FEST #CHARTRES, rendez-vous festif et instructif, pour accueillir et orienter les étudiants de l’agglomération.

Un après-midi d’activités Quatre villages (Accompagnement, Ludique, Sport & Santé, Bien-être) pour tout découvrir stands d’information, initiations sportives, ateliers bien-être, animations gonflables, quiz, photobooth et bien plus encore ! Une soirée étudiante Set DJ, ambiance fluo, possibilité de soirée mousse en extérieur ou en mode

club à l’intérieur selon la météo. La thématique de cette année Prendre soin de soi et des autres . .

English :

Chartres Métropole and its partners are pleased to announce the 2nd edition of CAMPUS FEST #CHARTRES, a festive and instructive event to welcome and guide students in the agglomeration.

German :

Chartres Métropole und seine Partner kündigen die zweite Ausgabe des CAMPUS FEST #CHARTRES an, ein festlicher und informativer Treffpunkt, um die Studenten der Agglomeration zu empfangen und zu orientieren.

Italiano :

Chartres Métropole e i suoi partner sono lieti di annunciare la seconda edizione del CAMPUS FEST #CHARTRES, un evento festoso e informativo pensato per accogliere e guidare gli studenti nell’area urbana.

Espanol :

Chartres Métropole y sus socios se complacen en anunciar la 2ª edición del CAMPUS FEST #CHARTRES, un evento festivo e informativo diseñado para acoger y orientar a los estudiantes en la zona urbana.

