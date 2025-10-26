Candlelight : Hommage aux Beatles Little Atlantique Brewery / LAB Nantes

Candlelight : Hommage aux Beatles Little Atlantique Brewery / LAB Nantes dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2025-10-26 18:30 – 19:30

Gratuit : non 22,95 € à 56,50 € 22,95 € à 56,50 € Billetterie : feverup.com/fr/nantes/candlelight Tout public – Age minimum : 8 et Age maximum : 99

Candlelight offre des expériences musicales magiques dans de magnifiques lieux éclairés à la bougie. Au piano : Frédéric Renoux Programme :- Here comes the sun- Penny Lane- Blackbird- Help !- I want to hold your hand- Come together- Paperback writer- Something- Yellow submarine- Yesterday- Let it be- While my guitar gently weeps- Strawberry fields forever- Eleanor Rigby- All you need is love Tout public à partir de 8 ans Durée : 1h

Little Atlantique Brewery / LAB Bellevue – Chantenay – Sainte-Anne Nantes 44100

https://feverup.com/fr/nantes/candlelight