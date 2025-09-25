Candlelight Les classiques de Noël Théâtre du Casino Municipal Biarritz

Candlelight Les classiques de Noël

Théâtre du Casino Municipal 1 Avenue Édouard VII Biarritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Début : 2025-12-20

fin : 2025-12-20

2025-12-20

Candlelight, c’est une expérience musicale magique dans de magnifiques lieux éclairés à la bougie.

PROGRAMME

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker Tchaikovsky

Greensleeves

Carol of the Bells

O Holy Night

O Tannenbaum

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Feliz Navidad José Feliciano

Jingle Bells

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee

Love Is All Around Wet Wet Wet

Let It Go from Frozen

Once Upon a December from Anastasia Stephen Flaherty

Maestro from The Holiday Hans Zimmer

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Michael Bublé

Last Christmas Wham!

All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey

ARTISTE

String Quartet

Durée du concert

60 minutes environ .

