Candlelight Les classiques de Noël Théâtre du Casino Municipal Biarritz

Théâtre du Casino Municipal 1 Avenue Édouard VII Biarritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
2025-12-20
Candlelight, c’est une expérience musicale magique dans de magnifiques lieux éclairés à la bougie.
PROGRAMME
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker Tchaikovsky
Greensleeves
Carol of the Bells
O Holy Night
O Tannenbaum
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Feliz Navidad José Feliciano
Jingle Bells
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee
Love Is All Around Wet Wet Wet
Let It Go from Frozen
Once Upon a December from Anastasia Stephen Flaherty
Maestro from The Holiday Hans Zimmer
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Michael Bublé
Last Christmas Wham!
All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey
ARTISTE
String Quartet
Durée du concert
60 minutes environ .
Théâtre du Casino Municipal 1 Avenue Édouard VII Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Candlelight Les classiques de Noël Biarritz a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT Biarritz