Cani-rando brunch La Villa Santina Rethel

Rethel

Cani-rando brunch

La Villa Santina 1 Rue Thiers Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Cani rando ou brunch seul

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-03

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-05-03

2 départs Balade tractée par les chiens de la meute ou avec son propre chien d’environ 7 km dans le secteur de Rethel Brunch à la Villa Santina (possibilité de brunch seul)

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La Villa Santina 1 Rue Thiers Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 7 60 22 01 78

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English :

2 departures Dog-pulled or own-dog rides of approx. 7 km in the Rethel area Brunch at Villa Santina (brunch on its own possible)

L’événement Cani-rando brunch Rethel a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par Ardennes Tourisme