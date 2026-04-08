Cani-rando brunch La Villa Santina Rethel
Cani-rando brunch La Villa Santina Rethel dimanche 3 mai 2026.
Rethel
Cani-rando brunch
La Villa Santina 1 Rue Thiers Rethel Ardennes
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 0 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Cani rando ou brunch seul
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-03
fin : 2026-05-03
Date(s) :
2026-05-03
2 départs Balade tractée par les chiens de la meute ou avec son propre chien d’environ 7 km dans le secteur de Rethel Brunch à la Villa Santina (possibilité de brunch seul)
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La Villa Santina 1 Rue Thiers Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 7 60 22 01 78
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
2 departures Dog-pulled or own-dog rides of approx. 7 km in the Rethel area Brunch at Villa Santina (brunch on its own possible)
L’événement Cani-rando brunch Rethel a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par Ardennes Tourisme
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