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Cani-rando brunch La Villa Santina Rethel

Cani-rando brunch La Villa Santina Rethel

Cani-rando brunch La Villa Santina Rethel dimanche 3 mai 2026.

Lieu : La Villa Santina

Adresse : 1 Rue Thiers

Ville : 08300 Rethel

Département : Ardennes

Début : 2026-05-03T

Fin : 2026-05-03T

Tarif : 35 35 0 Tarif de base plein tarif Cani rando ou brunch seul

Rethel

Cani-rando brunch

La Villa Santina 1 Rue Thiers Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Cani rando ou brunch seul

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-03
fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :
2026-05-03

2 départs Balade tractée par les chiens de la meute ou avec son propre chien d’environ 7 km dans le secteur de Rethel Brunch à la Villa Santina  (possibilité de brunch seul)
  .

La Villa Santina 1 Rue Thiers Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 7 60 22 01 78 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2 departures Dog-pulled or own-dog rides of approx. 7 km in the Rethel area Brunch at Villa Santina (brunch on its own possible)

L’événement Cani-rando brunch Rethel a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par Ardennes Tourisme

À voir aussi à Rethel (Ardennes)