CANTIC SINFONIC Narbonne

CANTIC SINFONIC

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Des vitraux dessinés par Richard Burgsthal aux ensembles d’azulejos, en passant par les sculptures médiévales, Gustave Fayet a insufflé à Fontfroide une conception décorative puissante et maîtrisée. Par un dialogue subtil entre les œuvres et les époques, il compose un décor foisonnant et cohérent, devenu indissociable de l’identité esthétique du monument.

L’exposition Gustave Fayet symphonie décorative à Fontfroide proposera une immersion dans la vision artistique de Fayet à travers une mise en scène des différentes catégories d’objets qui composent son univers décoratif. Cette lecture se prolongera à l’échelle du site, avec l’ouverture de lieux inédits occupés autrefois par Fayet, pour une découverte d’un patrimoine aux multiples expressions.

Se déploiera une lecture où les arts se croisent et se répondent, donnant à Fontfroide toute sa dimension de confluence artistique.

Commissaires d’exposition Elodie Baillot et Céline Ventura Teixera

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RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 11 08

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English :

From the stained-glass windows designed by Richard Burgsthal to the azulejos and medieval sculptures, Gustave Fayet has infused Fontfroide with a powerful, masterful decorative concept. Through a subtle dialogue between works of art and periods, he created an abundant, coherent decor that has become inseparable from the monument?s aesthetic identity.

The exhibition Gustave Fayet: decorative symphony at Fontfroide offers an immersion into Fayet?s artistic vision, through a presentation of the different categories of objects that make up his decorative universe. This reading will be extended to the site as a whole, with the opening up of previously unseen areas once occupied by Fayet, for a discovery of a heritage of multiple expressions.

It’s a reading in which the arts intersect and respond to each other, giving Fontfroide its full dimension as an artistic confluence.

Exhibition curators: Elodie Baillot and Céline Ventura Teixera

L’événement CANTIC SINFONIC Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi