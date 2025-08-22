CAP BEAR, RANDONNEE GUIDEE AUTOUR DU PHARE Port-Vendres

Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Mercredi 2025-08-22 07:30:00

fin : 2025-08-22 11:00:00

2025-08-22 2025-08-26 2025-08-29 2025-09-12 2025-09-13 2025-09-19 2025-09-26

Lors d’une randonnée accompagnée au départ de Port-Vendres, découvrez les abords du Phare Béar entre patrimoine maritime, nature sauvage et secrets militaires une vue imprenable sur la Méditerranée !

Réservation obligatoire. Tarif 10€, gratuit enfant 10 à 17 ans.

Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

On a guided hike from Port-Vendres, discover the area around the Béar lighthouse, with its maritime heritage, wilderness and military secrets? and a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean!

Reservations required. Price 10?, free for children aged 10 to 17.

German :

Entdecken Sie auf einer begleiteten Wanderung von Port-Vendres aus die Umgebung des Phare Béar zwischen maritimem Erbe, wilder Natur und militärischen Geheimnissen… ein atemberaubender Blick auf das Mittelmeer!

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich. Preis: 10 ?, Kinder von 10 bis 17 Jahren frei.

Italiano :

Durante un’escursione guidata con partenza da Port-Vendres, scoprite la zona intorno al faro di Béar, con il suo patrimonio marittimo, la natura selvaggia e i segreti militari, e una vista impareggiabile sul Mediterraneo!

Prenotazione obbligatoria. Prezzo: 10 euro, gratuito per i bambini dai 10 ai 17 anni.

Espanol :

En un paseo guiado con salida de Port-Vendres, descubra los alrededores del faro de Béar, con su patrimonio marítimo, su naturaleza salvaje y sus secretos militares… ¡y una inmejorable vista del Mediterráneo!

Imprescindible reservar. Precio: 10 euros, gratuito para niños de 10 a 17 años.

