Cap bien-être, soyons zen Parc Chausy Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux mercredi 23 juillet 2025.

Cap bien-être, soyons zen

Parc Chausy La grande prairie Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Drôme

Début : Mercredi 2025-07-23 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-23 21:00:00

2025-07-23

Participez à « Cap bien-être, soyons zen », un moment dédiée au bien-être et à la détente. Venez découvrir divers stands autour du massage, de la méditation, de la nutrition, de l’aromathérapie, et bien plus encore. Une occasion

Parc Chausy La grande prairie Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 82 30 accueil@mosaic26.fr

English :

Take part in « Cap bien-être, soyons zen », a moment dedicated to well-being and relaxation. Come and discover various stands on massage, meditation, nutrition, aromatherapy and much more. An opportunity

German :

Nehmen Sie an « Cap bien-être, soyons zen » teil, einer Veranstaltung, die dem Wohlbefinden und der Entspannung gewidmet ist. Besuchen Sie verschiedene Stände zu den Themen Massage, Meditation, Ernährung, Aromatherapie und vieles mehr. Eine Gelegenheit

Italiano :

Partecipate a « Cap bien-être, soyons zen », un evento dedicato al benessere e al relax. Venite a scoprire vari stand su massaggi, meditazione, alimentazione, aromaterapia e molto altro. Un’opportunità

Espanol :

Participe en « Cap bien-être, soyons zen », un evento dedicado al bienestar y la relajación. Venga a descubrir diversos stands sobre masajes, meditación, nutrición, aromaterapia y mucho más. Una oportunidad

