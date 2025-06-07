Capbreton Jazz Festival // Chelabôm – LE CIRCUS Capbreton, 7 juin 2025 21:30, Capbreton.

Capbreton Jazz Festival // Chelabôm LE CIRCUS 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton Landes

Début : 2025-06-07 21:30:00

fin : 2025-06-07 00:00:00

2025-06-07

JAZZ AU CIRCUS / CHELABÔM / Un groove pop aux notes jazz et afro, des textes poétiques en français et une dose d’improvisation qui transforme chaque concert en moment magique.

Groupe émergent de la scène girondine, CHELABOM fabrique une musique originale et plurielle, produit de leur six personnalités ; iels qualifient aujourd’hui leur style de POP PROG GROOVE. .

LE CIRCUS 9 Rue du Hapchot

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine culture@capbreton.fr

JAZZ AU CIRCUS / CHELABÔM / A pop groove with jazz and Afro overtones, poetic French lyrics and a dose of improvisation that transforms every concert into a magical moment.

JAZZ AU CIRCUS / CHELABÔM / Ein Pop-Groove mit Jazz- und Afro-Noten, poetische französische Texte und eine Portion Improvisation, die jedes Konzert in einen magischen Moment verwandelt.

JAZZ AU CIRCUS / CHELABÔM / Un groove pop con accenni jazz e afro, testi poetici in francese e una dose di improvvisazione che trasforma ogni concerto in un momento magico.

Espanol :

JAZZ AU CIRCUS / CHELABÔM / Un groove pop con toques de jazz y afro, letras poéticas en francés y una dosis de improvisación que convierte cada concierto en un momento mágico.

