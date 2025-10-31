CARAMAN HALLOWEEN Caraman
CARAMAN HALLOWEEN Caraman vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
CARAMAN HALLOWEEN
PLACE DU RAVELIN Caraman Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-31 15:30:00
fin : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
Vendredi 31 octobre nous vous donnons rendez-vous pour une soirée Halloween !
À partir de 15h30 venez participer à la chasse aux bonbons sur la place du Ravelin.
Puis à 22h00 venez danser à la soirée avec Megamix 2000 à la Halle centrale. .
PLACE DU RAVELIN Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie comitefetescaraman@outllok.fr
English :
On Friday, October 31, we invite you to a Halloween party!
German :
Am Freitag, dem 31. Oktober, laden wir Sie zu einem Halloween-Abend ein!
Italiano :
Venerdì 31 ottobre terremo una festa di Halloween!
Espanol :
El viernes 31 de octubre celebraremos una fiesta de Halloween
