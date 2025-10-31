CARAMAN HALLOWEEN Caraman

PLACE DU RAVELIN Caraman Haute-Garonne

Vendredi 31 octobre nous vous donnons rendez-vous pour une soirée Halloween !

À partir de 15h30 venez participer à la chasse aux bonbons sur la place du Ravelin.

Puis à 22h00 venez danser à la soirée avec Megamix 2000 à la Halle centrale. .

PLACE DU RAVELIN Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie comitefetescaraman@outllok.fr

English :

On Friday, October 31, we invite you to a Halloween party!

German :

Am Freitag, dem 31. Oktober, laden wir Sie zu einem Halloween-Abend ein!

Italiano :

Venerdì 31 ottobre terremo una festa di Halloween!

Espanol :

El viernes 31 de octubre celebraremos una fiesta de Halloween

