Caravela Jarny

Caravela Jarny dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Caravela

3 RUE CLEMENT HUMBERT Jarny Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-05 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-05

Spectacle musical de la Compagnie MINERA

CARAVELA est un spectacle de musique flamenco, mêlant des sonorités jazz à des rythmes latinos, porté par un duo vocal féminin explosif.

Réservez votre place au 03 82 20 67 24 ou culture@jarny.fr !Tout public

3 RUE CLEMENT HUMBERT Jarny 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 20 67 24 culture@jarny.fr

English :

Musical show by Compagnie MINERA

CARAVELA is a flamenco music show, blending jazz sounds with Latin rhythms, performed by an explosive female vocal duo.

Call 03 82 20 67 24 or culture@jarny.fr to reserve your place!

German :

Musikalische Show der Compagnie MINERA

CARAVELA ist eine Flamenco-Musikshow, die Jazz-Klänge mit Latino-Rhythmen vermischt und von einem explosiven weiblichen Gesangsduo getragen wird.

Reservieren Sie Ihren Platz unter 03 82 20 67 24 oder culture@jarny.fr!

Italiano :

Spettacolo musicale della Compagnie MINERA

CARAVELA è uno spettacolo di musica flamenca che fonde le sonorità jazz con i ritmi latini, interpretato da un esplosivo duo vocale femminile.

Prenotate il vostro biglietto allo 03 82 20 67 24 o a culture@jarny.fr !

Espanol :

Espectáculo musical de la Compañía MINERA

CARAVELA es un espectáculo de música flamenca que mezcla sonidos de jazz con ritmos latinos, interpretado por un explosivo dúo vocal femenino.

¡Reserve su entrada en el 03 82 20 67 24 o en culture@jarny.fr !

