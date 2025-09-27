CARL MAYOTTE Carcassonne

CARL MAYOTTE Carcassonne samedi 27 septembre 2025.

CARL MAYOTTE

Avenue du Président Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Lauréat du Félix de l’album jazz de l’année à l’ADISQ en 2022 pour son troisième album Escale, et récipiendaire du titre Révélation Jazz Radio-Canada 2020-2021, Carl Mayotte est l’un des jeunes bassistes et jazzmen les plus en vue au Québec et au Canada. Nous sommes très fiers de l’accueillir au Croco Bleu !

Ayant débuté sa carrière professionnelle à l’âge de 16 ans et complété une maîtrise en interprétation jazz à l’Université McGill, sa virtuosité et sa polyvalence ont été saluées par plusieurs musiciens et critiques, dont le légendaire bassiste Alain Caron et le réputé Bass Magazine. En 2023, il a fait paraître son quatrième album, Carnaval, un hommage à la musique brésilienne qui constitue sans doute le projet le plus ambitieux de sa carrière. Cet album a également été nommé à plusieurs prix au Canada dans la catégorie Album jazz de l’année, remportant notamment ce titre lors du prestigieux gala des GAMIQ.

Carl Mayotte-Basse

Stéphane Chamberland- Batterie

Gabriel Cyr- Guitare

Damien-Jade Cyr- Saxophones

Francis Grégoire- Claviers

.

Avenue du Président Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 7 78 84 02 02 projets@carcajazz.org

English :

Winner of the Félix for Jazz Album of the Year at ADISQ in 2022 for his third album Escale, and recipient of the title Révélation Jazz Radio-Canada 2020-2021, Carl Mayotte is one of the hottest young bassists and jazzmen in Quebec and Canada. We’re very proud to welcome him to Le Croco Bleu!

Having begun his professional career at the age of 16 and completed a master?s degree in jazz performance at McGill University, his virtuosity and versatility have been hailed by many musicians and critics, including legendary bassist Alain Caron and the renowned Bass Magazine. In 2023, he released his fourth album, Carnaval, a tribute to Brazilian music that is arguably the most ambitious project of his career. This album has also been nominated for several Canadian awards in the Jazz Album of the Year category, including the prestigious GAMIQ gala.

Carl Mayotte-Bass

Stéphane Chamberland- Drums

Gabriel Cyr- Guitar

Damien-Jade Cyr- Saxophones

Francis Grégoire- Keyboards

German :

Carl Mayotte, Gewinner des ADISQ-Felix für das Jazzalbum des Jahres 2022 für sein drittes Album Escale und Empfänger des Titels Révélation Jazz Radio-Canada 2020-2021, ist einer der angesagtesten jungen Bassisten und Jazzmusiker in Québec und Kanada. Wir sind sehr stolz darauf, ihn im Croco Bleu begrüßen zu dürfen!

Er begann seine professionelle Karriere im Alter von 16 Jahren und schloss seinen Master in Jazz-Interpretation an der McGill University ab. Seine Virtuosität und Vielseitigkeit wurde von vielen Musikern und Kritikern gelobt, darunter der legendäre Bassist Alain Caron und das angesehene Bass Magazine. Im Jahr 2023 erschien sein viertes Album Carnaval, eine Hommage an die brasilianische Musik, die wohl das ehrgeizigste Projekt seiner Karriere darstellt. Dieses Album wurde auch für mehrere kanadische Preise in der Kategorie Jazzalbum des Jahres nominiert und gewann diesen Titel bei der renommierten GAMIQ-Gala.

Carl Mayotte-Bass

Stéphane Chamberland- Schlagzeug

Gabriel Cyr- Gitarre

Damien-Jade Cyr- Saxophone

Francis Grégoire- Keyboards

Italiano :

Vincitore del Félix per l’album jazz dell’anno all’ADISQ nel 2022 per il suo terzo album Escale, e destinatario del titolo Révélation Jazz Radio-Canada 2020-2021, Carl Mayotte è uno dei giovani bassisti e jazzisti più in voga del Quebec e del Canada. Siamo molto orgogliosi di dargli il benvenuto al Croco Bleu!

Dopo aver iniziato la sua carriera professionale all’età di 16 anni e aver conseguito un master in jazz performance alla McGill University, il suo virtuosismo e la sua versatilità sono stati acclamati da molti musicisti e critici, tra cui il leggendario bassista Alain Caron e la rinomata rivista Bass Magazine. Nel 2023 ha pubblicato il suo quarto album, Carnaval, un tributo alla musica brasiliana che è senza dubbio il progetto più ambizioso della sua carriera. L’album è stato anche nominato per diversi premi canadesi nella categoria Jazz Album of the Year, tra cui i prestigiosi premi GAMIQ.

Carl Mayotte-Basso

Stéphane Chamberland- Batteria

Gabriel Cyr- Chitarra

Damien-Jade Cyr-Saxofoni

Francis Grégoire-Tastiere

Espanol :

Ganador del Félix al Álbum de Jazz del Año en la ADISQ en 2022 por su tercer álbum Escale, y galardonado con el título Révélation Jazz Radio-Canada 2020-2021, Carl Mayotte es uno de los jóvenes bajistas y jazzistas más candentes de Quebec y Canadá. ¡Estamos muy orgullosos de darle la bienvenida al Croco Bleu!

Tras iniciar su carrera profesional a los 16 años y completar un máster en interpretación de jazz en la Universidad McGill, su virtuosismo y versatilidad han sido aclamados por numerosos músicos y críticos, entre ellos el legendario bajista Alain Caron y la renombrada revista Bass Magazine. En 2023 publicó su cuarto álbum, Carnaval, un homenaje a la música brasileña que es sin duda el proyecto más ambicioso de su carrera. El álbum también ha sido nominado a varios premios en Canadá en la categoría de Álbum de Jazz del Año, e incluso ha ganado el título en la prestigiosa gala GAMIQ.

Carl Mayotte-Bajo

Stéphane Chamberland- Batería

Gabriel Cyr- Guitarra

Damien-Jade Cyr- Saxofones

Francis Grégoire Teclados

L’événement CARL MAYOTTE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Carcassonne