Carnaval Bal des enfants Centre Culturel Puttelange-aux-Lacs

Carnaval Bal des enfants

Centre Culturel 1 rue Jean Moulin Puttelange-aux-Lacs Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-22 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-22 18:00:00

2026-02-22

Comme chaque année la Société Carnavalesque de Puttelange aux Lacs organise le carnaval des enfants.

Animation assurée par DJ Piloo avec mascottes, jeux, danses, sculpture de ballons… le tout dans la bonne humeur.

Alors a vos déguisements on vous attend nombreux pour faire la fête.

Buvette et petite restauration sur place.Enfants

English :

Like every year, the Société Carnavalesque de Puttelange aux Lacs organizes the children’s carnival.

Entertainment provided by DJ Piloo with mascots, games, dancing, balloon sculpting… all in good spirits.

So get your disguises on, we look forward to seeing you there!

Refreshments and snacks on site.

