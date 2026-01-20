Carnaval de Baccarat Baccarat

Carnaval de Baccarat

La grande cavalcade sur le thème Au fil de l’eau animera les rues du centre-ville, rassemblant associations, groupes musicaux, chars… dans une ambiance festive et colorée. Le défilé se terminera sur la Place du Général Leclerc avec la présentation des chars et la mise à feu de Monsieur Carnaval, par le Comité des Fêtes. Boissons, petite restauration, beignets et confettis seront proposés à la vente.

Tous les participants souhaitant participer avec ou sans char sont invités à se faire connaître du président au 06 38 25 84 94Tout public

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 38 25 84 94

The grand cavalcade on the theme of Au fil de l’eau (As the water flows) will enliven the streets of the town center, bringing together associations, musical groups and floats? in a festive and colorful atmosphere. The parade will end on the Place du Général Leclerc with the presentation of the floats and the lighting of Monsieur Carnaval, by the Comité des Fêtes. Drinks, snacks, doughnuts and confetti will be on sale.

Anyone wishing to take part, with or without a float, is invited to contact the president on 06 38 25 84 94

