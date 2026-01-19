Carnaval de Carling

214 rue Principale Carling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Samedi 2026-02-14 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-17

Date(s) :

2026-02-14 2026-02-15 2026-02-17

La société carnavalesque de Carling organise son traditionnel carnaval.

Tout un programme

– Samedi 14 février Bal du prince. Ambiance assurée par l’Orchestre Déclic. Entrée 15€.

– Dimanche 15 février à 14h30 Bal des enfants. L’ambiance sera assurée par Mickaël animation et ses nombreuses mascottes. Animation et spectacle pour enfants. Entrée 7€ (gratuit pour les enfants).

– Mardi 17 février à 20h30 Bal des harengs avec l’orchestre Ma bonne étoile . Entrée 12€.

Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public

15 .

214 rue Principale Carling 57490 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 45 24 04 78

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Carling Carnival Society is organizing its traditional carnival.

A full program:

– Saturday February 14: Prince’s Ball. Entertainment provided by the Déclic Orchestra. Admission: 15?

– Sunday February 15 at 2.30pm: Children’s ball. Mickaël Animation and his many mascots will provide the ambiance. Entertainment and show for children. Admission: 7? (free for children).

– Tuesday February 17 at 8:30pm: Herring Ball with the Ma bonne étoile orchestra. Admission: 12?

Refreshments and catering on site.

L’événement Carnaval de Carling Carling a été mis à jour le 2026-01-19 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE