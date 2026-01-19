Carnaval de Carling Carling
Carnaval de Carling Carling samedi 14 février 2026.
Carnaval de Carling
214 rue Principale Carling Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi Samedi 2026-02-14 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-17
Date(s) :
2026-02-14 2026-02-15 2026-02-17
La société carnavalesque de Carling organise son traditionnel carnaval.
Tout un programme
– Samedi 14 février Bal du prince. Ambiance assurée par l’Orchestre Déclic. Entrée 15€.
– Dimanche 15 février à 14h30 Bal des enfants. L’ambiance sera assurée par Mickaël animation et ses nombreuses mascottes. Animation et spectacle pour enfants. Entrée 7€ (gratuit pour les enfants).
– Mardi 17 février à 20h30 Bal des harengs avec l’orchestre Ma bonne étoile . Entrée 12€.
Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public
15 .
214 rue Principale Carling 57490 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 45 24 04 78
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Carling Carnival Society is organizing its traditional carnival.
A full program:
– Saturday February 14: Prince’s Ball. Entertainment provided by the Déclic Orchestra. Admission: 15?
– Sunday February 15 at 2.30pm: Children’s ball. Mickaël Animation and his many mascots will provide the ambiance. Entertainment and show for children. Admission: 7? (free for children).
– Tuesday February 17 at 8:30pm: Herring Ball with the Ma bonne étoile orchestra. Admission: 12?
Refreshments and catering on site.
L’événement Carnaval de Carling Carling a été mis à jour le 2026-01-19 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE