CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2026 LES REMENILS ET LES INFIALURS D'ACHILLE

Limoux Aude

Début : 2026-03-07

fin : 2026-03-07

2026-03-07

Le carnaval , le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle !

Pendant trois mois, tous les samedis et dimanches à 11h, 16h30 et 22h les bandes (Fecos) sortent à l’occasion de la journée qui leur est consacrée. Derrière la musique suivent les « Goudils » (personnes masquées), drôles, nobles ou plus ordinaires.

English :

The carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century!

For three months, every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 4.30pm and 10pm, the bands (Fecos) come out for the day dedicated to them. Behind the music follow the « Goudils » (masked people), funny, noble or more ordinary.

German :

Der Karneval , der längste der Welt, ist ein traditionelles und unverzichtbares Ereignis, dessen Ursprünge bis ins 16. Jahrhundert zurückreichen sollen!

Drei Monate lang werden jeden Samstag und Sonntag um 11 Uhr, 16:30 Uhr und 22 Uhr die Banden (Fecos) anlässlich des ihnen gewidmeten Tages herausgeholt. Hinter der Musik folgen die « Goudils » (maskierte Personen), die lustig, edel oder eher gewöhnlich sind.

Italiano :

Il Carnevale, il più lungo del mondo, è un evento tradizionale e imperdibile le cui origini risalgono al XVI secolo!

Per tre mesi, ogni sabato e domenica alle 11.00, alle 16.30 e alle 22.00, le bande (Fecos) escono per la giornata a loro dedicata. Dietro la musica si susseguono i « Goudil » (personaggi mascherati), buffi, nobili o più ordinari.

Espanol :

El Carnaval, el más largo del mundo, es un acontecimiento tradicional e ineludible cuyos orígenes se remontan al siglo XVI

Durante tres meses, todos los sábados y domingos, a las 11:00, 16:30 y 22:00 horas, las bandas de música (Fecos) salen a la calle durante el día que se les dedica. Detrás de la música siguen los « Goudils » (enmascarados), divertidos, nobles o más ordinarios.

