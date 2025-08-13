CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2026 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-22 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-22 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-22

Le carnaval , le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle !

Durant toute la journée, plus de 500 carnavaliers et 100 musiciens se succèdent de 10h à 19h30.

.

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 11 82 tourisme@cc-limouxin.fr

English :

The carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century!

During the whole day, more than 500 carnavaliers and 100 musicians follow one another from 10am to 7.30pm.

German :

Der Karneval , der längste der Welt, ist eine traditionelle und unumgängliche Veranstaltung, deren Ursprünge bis ins 16. Jahrhundert zurückreichen sollen!

Während des ganzen Tages treten mehr als 500 Karnevalisten und 100 Musiker von 10 Uhr bis 19:30 Uhr auf.

Italiano :

Il Carnevale, il più lungo del mondo, è un evento tradizionale e imperdibile le cui origini risalgono al XVI secolo!

Durante l’intera giornata, più di 500 carnavaliers e 100 musicisti si susseguono dalle 10 alle 19.30.

Espanol :

El Carnaval, el más largo del mundo, es un acontecimiento tradicional e ineludible cuyos orígenes se remontan al siglo XVI

Durante todo el día, más de 500 carnavaleros y 100 músicos se suceden desde las 10:00 hasta las 19:30 horas.

L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2026 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Limouxin