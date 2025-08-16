CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2026 SORTIE DU MARDI GRAS LES ANCIENS

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-17

fin : 2026-02-17

Date(s) :

2026-02-17

A l’occasion du Mardi Gras, c’est la bande « les Anciens », la plus ancienne des bandes créée en 1927, qui sort et qui anime la fête !

Elle est composée exclusivement d’hommes.

Le carnaval, le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle. Pendant trois mois, tous les samedi et dimanche et le Mardi Gras à 11h , 17h et 22h les bandes (Fecos) sortent à l’occasion de la journée qui leur est consacrée. Derrière la musique suivent les Goudils (personnes masquées), drôles, nobles ou plus ordinaires.

.

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 11 82 tourisme@cc-limouxin.fr

English :

On the occasion of Mardi Gras, it is the band « Les Anciens », the oldest of the bands created in 1927, which comes out and animates the party!

It is composed exclusively of men.

The carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century. For three months, every Saturday and Sunday and on Mardi Gras at 11am, 5pm and 10pm, the gangs (Fecos) come out for the day dedicated to them. Behind the music follow the « Goudils » (masked people), funny, noble or more ordinary.

German :

Anlässlich des Mardi Gras kommt die Band « Les Anciens », die älteste der 1927 gegründeten Bands, heraus und unterhält die Party!

Sie besteht ausschließlich aus Männern.

Der Karneval, der längste der Welt, ist ein traditionelles und unverzichtbares Ereignis, dessen Ursprünge bis ins 16. Drei Monate lang, jeden Samstag und Sonntag und am Karnevalsdienstag um 11 Uhr, 17 Uhr und 22 Uhr kommen die Banden (Fecos) anlässlich des ihnen gewidmeten Tages heraus. Hinter der Musik folgen die « Goudils » (maskierte Personen), die lustig, adelig oder ganz gewöhnlich sind.

Italiano :

In occasione del Martedì Grasso, è la banda « les Anciens », la più antica delle bande create nel 1927, che esce e anima la festa!

È composto esclusivamente da uomini.

Il carnevale, il più lungo del mondo, è un evento tradizionale e imperdibile le cui origini risalgono al XVI secolo. Per tre mesi, ogni sabato e domenica e il martedì grasso alle 11, alle 17 e alle 22, le bande (Fecos) escono per la giornata a loro dedicata. Dietro la musica si susseguono i « Goudil » (personaggi mascherati), buffi, nobili o più ordinari.

Espanol :

¡Con motivo del Mardi Gras, es la banda « les Anciens », la más antigua de las bandas creada en 1927, la que sale y anima la fiesta!

Está compuesta exclusivamente por hombres.

El carnaval, el más largo del mundo, es un acontecimiento tradicional e ineludible cuyos orígenes se remontan al siglo XVI. Durante tres meses, todos los sábados y domingos, y el Martes de Carnaval a las 11h, 17h y 22h, las bandas (Fecos) salen a la calle durante el día que se les dedica. Detrás de la música siguen los « Goudils » (enmascarados), divertidos, nobles o más ordinarios.

L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2026 SORTIE DU MARDI GRAS LES ANCIENS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Limouxin