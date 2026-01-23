Carnaval des enfants

71 Rue De Chassors Spicheren Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-22 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-22

Date(s) :

2026-02-22

Organisé par l’Union Sportive Alsting Spicheren. Animations DJ Fab et son clown, jeux, Mascottes (Mickey, Minnie, Mario, Luigi, Chase et Stella). Petite restauration sur place.Enfants

71 Rue De Chassors Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Organized by Union Sportive Alsting Spicheren. Entertainment DJ Fab and his clown, games, Mascots (Mickey, Minnie, Mario, Luigi, Chase and Stella). Snacks on site.

L’événement Carnaval des enfants Spicheren a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par FORBACH TOURISME