Carnaval des enfants Spicheren
Carnaval des enfants Spicheren dimanche 22 février 2026.
Carnaval des enfants
71 Rue De Chassors Spicheren Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-22 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-22
Date(s) :
2026-02-22
Organisé par l’Union Sportive Alsting Spicheren. Animations DJ Fab et son clown, jeux, Mascottes (Mickey, Minnie, Mario, Luigi, Chase et Stella). Petite restauration sur place.Enfants
71 Rue De Chassors Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est
English :
Organized by Union Sportive Alsting Spicheren. Entertainment DJ Fab and his clown, games, Mascots (Mickey, Minnie, Mario, Luigi, Chase and Stella). Snacks on site.
L’événement Carnaval des enfants Spicheren a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par FORBACH TOURISME