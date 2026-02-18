Carnaval des Seniors TARBES Tarbes
Carnaval des Seniors TARBES Tarbes samedi 14 mars 2026.
Carnaval des Seniors
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-14 14:30:00
fin : 2026-03-14
Date(s) :
2026-03-14
Bienvenue à ce goûter dansant déguisé animé par l’Orchestre Paris Guinguette !
Si vous êtes intéressé(e), inscrivez-vous auprès du CCAS, muni d’une pièce d’identité et un justificatif de domicile jusqu’au 6 mars.
Bâtiment Pyrène 29 bis rue Georges Clémenceau, rez-de-chaussée
Lundi 8h45-12h15 13h45-17h15
Du mardi au jeudi 8h15-12h15 13h45-17h15
Vendredi 8h15-12h15 13h45-16h15
Accès PMR Par la porte principale coulissante
.
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 47 69 seniors.animations.ccas@mairie-tarbes.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Welcome to this fancy-dress dance party, hosted by the Orchestre Paris Guinguette!
If you’re interested, please register at the CCAS with proof of identity and address by March 6.
Bâtiment Pyrène 29 bis rue Georges Clémenceau, first floor
Monday: 8h45-12h15 13h45-17h15
Tuesday to Thursday: 8h15-12h15 13h45-17h15
Friday: 8.15am-12.15pm 1.45pm-4.15pm
PMR access: Through main sliding door
L’événement Carnaval des Seniors Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-18 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65