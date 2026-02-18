Carnaval des Seniors TARBES Tarbes

Carnaval des Seniors

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-14 14:30:00

fin : 2026-03-14

Date(s) :

2026-03-14

Bienvenue à ce goûter dansant déguisé animé par l’Orchestre Paris Guinguette !

Si vous êtes intéressé(e), inscrivez-vous auprès du CCAS, muni d’une pièce d’identité et un justificatif de domicile jusqu’au 6 mars.

Bâtiment Pyrène 29 bis rue Georges Clémenceau, rez-de-chaussée

Lundi 8h45-12h15 13h45-17h15

Du mardi au jeudi 8h15-12h15 13h45-17h15

Vendredi 8h15-12h15 13h45-16h15

Accès PMR Par la porte principale coulissante

.

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 47 69 seniors.animations.ccas@mairie-tarbes.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Welcome to this fancy-dress dance party, hosted by the Orchestre Paris Guinguette!

If you’re interested, please register at the CCAS with proof of identity and address by March 6.

Bâtiment Pyrène 29 bis rue Georges Clémenceau, first floor

Monday: 8h45-12h15 13h45-17h15

Tuesday to Thursday: 8h15-12h15 13h45-17h15

Friday: 8.15am-12.15pm 1.45pm-4.15pm

PMR access: Through main sliding door

L’événement Carnaval des Seniors Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-18 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65