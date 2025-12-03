CARNAVAL PLACE DE LA MAIRIE ET ABRI Saiguède

Tarif : – –

Début : 2026-02-08 15:00:00
Déambulation avec Dragibus puis spectacle et mascotte de récréamagic.
Inscription obligatoire pour assister au spectacle. Offet par la municipalité.

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE ET ABRI 3 Village Saiguède 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 91 68 76 

Stroll with Dragibus, followed by show and récréamagic mascot.

L'événement CARNAVAL Saiguède a été mis à jour le 2025-12-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE