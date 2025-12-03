CARNAVAL PLACE DE LA MAIRIE ET ABRI Saiguède
CARNAVAL PLACE DE LA MAIRIE ET ABRI Saiguède dimanche 8 février 2026.
PLACE DE LA MAIRIE ET ABRI 3 Village Saiguède Haute-Garonne
Déambulation avec Dragibus puis spectacle et mascotte de récréamagic.
Inscription obligatoire pour assister au spectacle. Offet par la municipalité. .
English :
Stroll with Dragibus, followed by show and récréamagic mascot.
