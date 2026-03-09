Carnaval vénitien

Verdun Meuse

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Les 13 & 14 juin, de 14h à 18h vivez l’Italie à Verdun.

Venez fêter la 20ème édition du carnaval à Vénitien !

L’Office de Tourisme du Grand Verdun vous invite à participer ou à admirer les somptueux costumes vénitiens qui transforment la ville en un véritable tableau vivant.

Un Événement Inoubliable

Rejoignez plus de 150 masques somptueusement vêtus qui défilent dans les rues animées du centre-ville de Verdun. Dans une ambiance festive et colorée, ces personnages élégants posent pour les photographes et émerveillent les spectateurs, offrant un véritable dépaysement à l’italienne.

Une Atmosphère Envoûtante

Embellie par le fleuve Meuse, la Ville de Verdun devient l’écrin parfait pour ce carnaval incontournable. Les rues se parent de couleurs et d’élégance, rappelant les charmes de Venise et créant une atmosphère unique et magique.

Une Invitation au Voyage

Laissez-vous transporter par cette tradition annuelle et plongez dans l’univers raffiné des costumes vénitiens. Que vous soyez participant ou spectateur, préparez-vous à vivre une expérience fascinante et mémorable.

Ne manquez pas cette occasion de découvrir Verdun sous un nouveau jour et de participer à un événement qui célèbre l’art, la culture et la beauté.Tout public

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 86 14 18 contact@tourisme-verdun.com

English :

June 13 & 14, from 2pm to 6pm, experience Italy in Verdun.

Come and celebrate the 20th edition of the Venetian Carnival!

The Office de Tourisme du Grand Verdun invites you to take part or to admire the sumptuous Venetian costumes that transform the town into a veritable tableau vivant.

An Unforgettable Event:

Join over 150 sumptuously-dressed masks as they parade through the lively streets of downtown Verdun. In a festive and colorful atmosphere, these elegant characters pose for the photographers and amaze the spectators, offering a true Italian-style change of scenery.

An enchanting atmosphere:

Embellished by the Meuse River, the city of Verdun becomes the perfect backdrop for this not-to-be-missed carnival. The streets are adorned with color and elegance, recalling the charms of Venice and creating a unique and magical atmosphere.

An invitation to travel:

Let yourself be transported by this annual tradition and immerse yourself in the refined world of Venetian costumes. Whether you’re a participant or a spectator, prepare yourself for a fascinating and memorable experience.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover Verdun in a new light, and take part in an event that celebrates art, culture and beauty.

